By Marc Vieau
Cadillac News
CADILLAC — A pair of road races are set to go for August.
One comes early as the first Paul McMullen Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held Aug. 7 at the Veterans Community Park off South 41 Road in Haring Township.
Race organizer Trevor Thiebaut started the race as something to help remember McMullen, a Cadillac native and 1996 U.S. Olympian who tragically passed away in a ski accident this past March.
McMullen helped countless young athletes find a love for running, much like he did himself.
“I thought it would be awesome to have an event that revolved around what Paul loved doing and what he loved helping other people do, as well,” Thiebaut said.
All funds from the race will go to two yearly scholarships for area students in McMullen’s name. Applicants don’t have to be athletes, just display the character and leadership abilities that McMullen embodied.
Helping that along is having a course ready to go. The Veterans Community Park course will be the home course of the Cadillac cross country program beginning this fall.
Thiebaut said it’s thanks to countless hours by the veterans organization that the course became a reality.
“The new course is beautiful,” he said. “The veterans and Dr. Bandeen have put in so much work to get it going. If you were to put it on paper, it’s probably a quarter-million dollar course but it’s around $15,000 because of the volunteer work and donations.”
The race site describes it as grass with very minimal hills, a long finishing stretch, wide starting area, lots of variety and one loop that does not repeat.
Thiebaut said response to the race has been great, to the tune of between $8,000 and $10,000 in donations to date. That helps with awards, shirts, the timing system, etc. and will allow for all of the proceeds to go into the scholarships.
He added that around 100 runners have signed up so far and he’s expecting 300 by race day.
The race begins at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 and runners can register up until 8 a.m. that day. To register, go to runsignup.com and search for McMullen.
Entry fee is $30.
The next Cadillac event is actually an old one that has taken a couple of years off.
The Cadillac Festival of Races returns in 2021 after not being held since 2018 and has been picked up by the Cadillac Area YMCA.
It returns to its roots of being a traditional 5K and 10K run along Lake Cadillac.
The event will be held Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4.
“Given the event’s rich history, the Cadillac Area YMCA is proud to reintroduce the Festival of Races to the community. We are excited to present a live 5K and 10K this year and look forward to the future growth of this festival and its races. We hope everyone joins is in celebrating the ability to hold a live event in 2021 with such a storied Cadillac event,” Dr. Kris Krannitz, Cadillac Area YMCA Board President, said in a release.
Proceeds from the races will go toward the Cadillac Area YMCA’s Free 7th grade membership program. The program allows any area seventh-grade student a free membership and access to the facility’s amenities as well as its Drop-In Teen Center.
Registration will be held at 8 a.m. on Sept. 4 with the 5K and 10K beginning at 9 a.m. A kids under-7 free fun race will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Cost is $35 until Aug. 17 and then goes to $50 after that. Runners can register at cadillacfestivalofraces.com, in person at the Cadillac Area YMCA or on race day.
sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.