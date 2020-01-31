BRETHREN — The Mesick girls basketball team came out flat in the second half and it resulted in the Bulldogs losing to Brethren Thursday, 39-23.
Mesick coach Dave Feriend said the combination of his team coming out flat to start the third quarter, Brethren's aggressiveness and accurate shots led to the loss.
"We came out of halftime flat, they were aggressive and we didn't match it," he said. "They shot the ball well in the third quarter and we did not."
Brethren led 11-10 after the first quarter and held a 15-13 lead at the half. That lead, however, expanded to 35-18 for Brethren as the fourth quarter started.
Elizabeth Hamilton led the Bulldogs with six points while Jill Hillier had five and Emma Blach four.
Mesick (3-9) travels to Bear Lake Tuesday.
