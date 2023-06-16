Memories of a simple life

As a kid, my mother, brother Steve and I spent summers in a trailer park on Wolf Lake near Baldwin.
Once school was out, this city boy could hardly wait to take up residence in our 23-foot trailer with a lake view.
Some might view this environment as spartan. Dad was up for the weekend but once he returned to Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon, we had no access to a car.
This was how it was for the other kids in the park, too. Once the fathers left, our range of travel was where we could hike or bike. Other than a gas station on M-37, there were no stores, no ball fields, playgrounds or movie theaters either. We didn’t even have a TV or a telephone.
We were the masters of our fate. If there was going to be activity, we had to make it happen.
Around 1960, Bradford Angier — a survivalist — was a big deal. His book “How to stay alive in the woods” got me thinking, “if he could do it, so could I.”
So using Anger’s book as a guide, Ronnie Churchill and I decided to build a hut in the woods behind the trailer park.
Using a dull bow saw, we cut a couple dozen saplings and, after a fair amount of struggle, managed to lash them with binder twine into a crude shelter. For a sleeping surface, we wanted pine boughs, but since the woods were almost devoid of conifers, we had to make do with bracken ferns. We put a couple layers of this greenery on the floor and then used the rest to create a roof.
After that, we crawled under the framework into our cool shaded makeshift home. Looking up we thought our green ceiling was pretty cool. Actually there was plenty of shade naturally in the forest but we still liked our fern roof.
The next day when we returned, the ferns had all wilted and fallen through the roof. Our shelter looked pathetic.
My next idea was a raft. If Bradford Angier could float around on a raft of logs, we certainly could build one.
For this project I recruited John Blackler, Rex Bartlett and Mike Oom.
Armed with the same dull saw we were back in the woods, taking down trees whose diameter wasn’t much wider than the fat end of a baseball bat. Borrowing some clothes line from the laundry room, we used that to lash the logs together. We pulled and cinched the line around the logs but even with all of us yanking, it was hard to get the bindings tight enough so the logs wouldn’t wobble.
We made the mistake of putting the raft together about 100 yards from the water so dragging our creation to the lake was grueling. Finally, we pushed the raft into the water and climbed on. The raft sank. Even with just one of us on it, it was a submarine.
Discouraged but not deterred, we grabbed several black inner tubes, shoved them under the log platform. Now it floated and although the rough log surface was no fun to sit on, we paddled our raft around for a while, but realized we lacked whatever talent Angier had for building floating platforms. The next day we dissembled the raft.
Almost every day, I was out fishing in our 12-foot aluminum boat propelled by a 5½-horsepower outboard.
I’d spend hours going from spot to spot trying to locate elusive bluegill. In a lake of several hundred acres these forays were often futile.
It occurred to me that instead of chasing about trying to find fish, if I created the right habitat on the lake bottom, the fish would come to me. I knew fish were attracted to areas of rocky bottom to forage and spawn, so why not replicate that. I recruited Ted Haan and Larry DeYoung and crossing to other side of the lake, we collected sunken woody debris and rocks as big as we could carry — softball to basketball size.
We transported these across the lake and dropped them into the water just out beyond the swimming raft. We had visions of schools of panfish and, perhaps some bass, adopting our man-made hard-bottom habitat.
After unloading boatloads of rocks and wood, I donned a mask and snorkel and dove down to see what we had. Nothing. Absolutely no visible sign of our work. Everything had sunk through the marl. Another lesson learned.
I don’t remember feeling discouraged by these miscues. We just moved on to something else.
Every day we found something to do — swimming, having “diving dare” contests on the raft, making raspberry pies, playing “underwater football,” hunting bull frogs and exploring the woods across the road.
Somehow, I don’t remember ever being bored.
Now 60-some years later, I look back at those Wolf Lake summers with fondness. I’m sure we would have embraced cell phones and computers if they were available then but they weren’t.
Having to make do with what was available during those summers had much to do with fostering in me an abiding love of the outdoors.
