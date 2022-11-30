EVART — The Evart girls stormed back from a 16-point halftime deficit to tie the score at 46 before the end of the third quarter but visiting non-league foe Sanford Meridian was able to gain back the lead and hold it in the final quarter, gaining a 60-52 victory over the Wildcats in the season-opener.
“I’m very proud of the girls tonight,” said the Wildcats’ Carrie Kunkle following her debut as the varsity coach.
“We came back against a talented opponent and did a lot of good things in spite of the loss. I think our future is bright.”
Evart is a young team, with only three seniors on the roster, and some of the growing pains showed in the season’s first game, especially in the opening half as the visiting Mustangs used a full-court press to good advantage while securing a 38-22 lead.
In the third quarter, though, the Wildcats flipped the script, using an aggressive press and tight man-to-man defense to force numerous turnovers while outscoring Meridian 24-8.
Evart also asserted itself under the boards, often creating second and third shots. Back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard Addysen Gray and her freshman younger sister Kyrah Gray forged the 46-46 tie shortly before the third quarter ended.
Meridian managed to snatch the momentum away in the final period, however, building a 55-48 lead over the first five minutes.
A pair of free throws from Evart junior Brianna Cass trimmed the deficit to 55-50 but Evart would get no closer on this night.
Meridian pushed the lead back to 57-50 with two minutes to go when their top scorer, Halen McLaughlin, buried both attempts of a one-and-one and the Mustangs successfully used stall tactics after that, relying on their ball handlers to take time off the clock.
“After we fell behind Meridian made it tough for us to come back again,” Kunkle noted.
“We lost two of our starters, Addy (Gray) and Emma (Dyer), to fouls in the fourth quarter and that didn’t help because they’re two of our best ball handlers.”
Kunkle still saw more positives than negatives, however.
“I told the girls afterward that a pearl only becomes a pearl over time,” she said.
“That’s the way it is with us. If we do the little things correctly and consistently, we’ll continue to get better. It’s a process.”
Junior forward Ally Theunick scored 15 to lead the Wildcats, scoring eight of her points on put-backs. Ally Gray generated 11 points with a pair of treys while Brianna Cass hit for eight and Brooklyn Decker for seven.
Kunkle commended the hard-nosed inside play of Theunick and Decker, and credited Kyrah Gray with a good showing as a freshman in her varsity game.
Evart won the JV game handily, 51-14, as Mattison Tiedt scored 17 and Kaitlyn Joyce struck for 11.
Evart opens Highland Conference at home Friday against Beal City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.