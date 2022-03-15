GRAYLING — This journey meant way more than the destination.
For the team they started with in December and January looked nothing like the group that finished the season in the second full week of March.
McBain saw its season come to an end with a 49-43 loss to Sanford Meridian in a Division 3 boys basketball regional semifinal contest Monday at Grayling High School.
While the Ramblers finish the year a very unMcBain-like 9-14 overall, the progress this group showed from beginning to end is something veteran coach Bruce Koopman is quite proud of.
“Where we came from at the beginning of the year to where we are now is a great story in its own,” he said. “This is my 28th year of varsity boys and these guys did it the right way.
“The pride, effort and improvement were all there with this group.”
McBain found itself trailing Meridian most of the way Monday night but things got interesting late. The Mustangs led 13-9 after the first quarter and 29-20 at halftime before taking a 42-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Ramblers went on an 11-0 run and cut it to just 44-42 in the fourth.
“These kids never quit and they played their butts off,” Koopman said. “Kalvin (McGillis) really sparked the run. He became a rebounding crazy man there for a while and it got everyone else fired up.”
“We cut it to two and they had the ball. We broke down defensively and the kid got a reverse layup under the basket.”
McBain would cut the deficit to three again later but could get no closer.
“Meridian is a good team,” Koopman said. “I think we were down 14 at one point. We could have put our heads down and rode it out.
“I thought Tyler Koetje gave us a nice spark, too, when we made our run and Kaleb Kamphouse and Brock Maloney helped right the ship when we got in some foul trouble.
Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with 15 points while Joe Winkel had 10, McGillis eight and Ben Rodenbaugh six.
