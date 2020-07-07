MERRITT — It would not be Independence Day weekend without racing festivities at Merritt Speedway, and that is just what happened Friday and Saturday.
The high temperatures did not stop some of best drivers in the state from competing at “Michigan’s Premiere Dirt Track‘ for increased payouts.
The largest prize went to the high-powered UMP DIRTcar Late Models facing off in race No. 3 of the Allstar Performance Challenge Series supported by American Ethanol racing for $10,000-to-win. The Cadillac Tire Center UMP DIRTcar Modifieds, Diesel Freak B-Modifies, Auto Value Pro Stocks, Lake City Materials Factory Stocks, and XLT Engineering Four Cylinders all ran for $1.500-to-win mains.
The Allstar Performance Mini-Wedges were also on hand both days. On Friday night in the Restricted (restrictor plate) division Addy Wade won her second feature of the season. Leilynd Strehlke was the runner up finisher. In the Un-Restricted (No restrictor plate) division it was Hollie Tabaczka picking up her second win of the year. Cole Shanteau finished just behind in second. Saturday night saw Tucker Warner win for the Restricted division with Vivian Nelson as the runner up. The Un-restricted division main event was won by Hunter Evans for his third win of the year. Keeton Cade was the second-place finisher.
The Cadillac Tire Center UMP DIRTcar Modifieds rolled onto the racing surface for a 30-lap feature event paying $1,500-to-win. Jeff Erickson Jr. and Rich Robinson Jr. started on the front row when the green flag waved. Erickson would be the driver to make the visit to victory lane. This marked the 31-year old Muskegon native’s fifth win of the season in the Salon One Hair and Nail Care No. 1E. Collin Thirlby finished second. Joe Rokos, two-time track champion Chad Bauer and four-time track champion Brent Banning rounded out the top five. Erickson also won the Friday night feature race also paying $1,500-to-win. Erickson and Bauer won the preliminary heat races.
Twenty-six Lake City Materials Factory Stocks hit the speedway for their $1,500-to-win 25-lap main. Scott Smith and Rylee Knoll brought the field down to the green flag. Knoll would jump out with top spot in the early going, with hard racing going on throughout the field. A tremendous battle would take place in the front of the field between Knoll, two-time track champion Rick Spencer, 2019 track champion Will Stanley, and Josh Knoll. There would be several caution-flag delays in the event. It was during one of these delays Rylee Knoll would start leaking oil and had to pull to the infield. This led to Josh Knoll battling with Spencer for the top position. Knoll would eventually make the pass and score the big payday. Knoll, the native of Lake, drove his Knoll’s Drywall No. 87 to victory lane for the first time in 2020. Spencer took second. Stanley, Ryan Nethers, and Dale Kaake III completed the top five. The heat race wins went to Rylee Knoll, Alan Markel, and 2016-track champion Jim Miller Jr. Spencer and Josh Koll won the Odd and Even specials.
Brenten DeYoung and Keven Strehlke led out the field for the Diesel Freak B-Modifieds in their 25-lap $1,500-to-win event. DeYoung stormed off with the lead after the opening circuit. No matter what the other drivers in the field tried, there was no stopping DeYoung as held command of the lead for the entire affair and went on to get the win. This was DeYoung’s second win of the season in his McKenzie Companies No. 71D. Gary Vandermark finished second. Collin Thilby, Reid Sanders and Kody Johnson finished out the top five. Vandermark and Myron DeYoung won the heats. Vandermark and Brenton DeYoung won the Odd and Even specials.
The Midwest Compact Tour made their annual visit to the Merritt Speedway. The traveling four-cylinder compact series ran for a grand $1500 to win special prize. The feature race was led out by David Harrington and Travis Skaggs. Skaggs took the edge after the opening lap. Skaggs would see pressure from two hard chargers, Nick Jenema who had worked his way up after starting ninth and Jay Orr who started 10th. When the dust settled it was Jenema parking his Nix Trucking No. 44 in Victory lane for the sixth time this year. Orr finished second. Skaggs, Ashley Vanauken and Wayne Buckner rounded out the top five. Orr, Jenema and 13-year old Katie Robinson won the heat races.
The XLT Engineering Four and Six Cylinders ran a feature race on Friday night which would see Chris Wassman of Whittemore pick up his first win of the year in his No. 25. Katie Robinson finished second. Nick Jenema, Brandyn Ciganik and Ty Phillips made up the rest of the top five. 14-year old Clay Lachcik and Ciganik won the heats.
The Auto Value Pro Stocks squared off in a 25-lap feature event with 17-year old Austin Harnick alongside Tim Murphy on the coveted front row. Harnick raced off with the lead position and tried pull out as far as he could. However, he would be challenged in the late race stage by both Tim Tabaczka and Nate Murphy. In the closing laps Harnick and Tabaczka were door to door around the speedway. The checkered flag would wave as Tabaczka pulled out just in front of Harnick to grab the win. This was the second win of the year for Tabacka, the 37-year old driver from Free Soil in his Arcadia Truck Repair No. 45T. Harnick took second. Marc Super, Nate Murphy and Josh Loomis completed the top five. Harnick and Kendall Morrison were the heat race winners. The Odd/Even Specials were won by Harnick and Tabaczka.
The final event of the weekend was the big $10,000-to-win 50-lap A-Main for the Allstar Performance Challenge Series support by American Ethanol. Six-time track champion Eric Spangler and Curtis Roberts brought the field down to chief starter Randy Hose’s green flag. Spangler took control after the opening lap. He would be there until lap 3 when three-time UMP DIRTcar national champion Rusty Schlenk made the pass for the lead. The battle would continue, but the night belonged to Schlenk as he kept all of the other contenders at bay wining the race to the checkered flag and the huge payday. The 33-year old Schlenk from McClure, Ohio notched his second win of the year at Merritt behind the wheel of his Tom Finch Automotive No. 91. Travis Stemler took the runner-up spot. Chad Finley, 2019 track champion David Mielke and Brandon Thirlby completed the top five. Stemler, Dona Marcoullier and Mielke won the heats. Stemler was the overall fast qualifier with his 13.727 lap time.
The UMP DIRTcar Late Models also competed in a separate feature event on Friday night which payed $2,000-to-win. Mielke would get his first victory of the 2020 campaign. Marcoullier, Spangler, Brandon Thirlby, and Chad Finley made up the rest of the top five. Logan Nickerson, Thirlby, and Marcoullier all won the heat races. Thirlby also won a special $400 to win four-car dash. Rusty Schlenk set the fastest time in qualifying with his 13.155 lap time.
