Merritt Speedway owner holding out hope for racing

MERRITT — Weather permitting, the roar of engines would have been heard this coming weekend at Merritt Speedway.
Instead, there's no racing at the Missaukee County dirt track scheduled for the foreseeable future due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order will keep racetracks around the state closed at least through the end of May and the future remains a huge question mark.
"There's nothing we can do right now," Merritt owner/promoter Mike Blackmer said. "I had a schedule all ready to go and we've canceled that.
"I am hoping that we can get started up in June maybe for practices if things open up a little bit. We've got to wait it out and see what happens."
Blackmer, who also owns Tri-City Speedway in Auburn, held a virtual meeting with drivers over the weekend to get their opinions on the 2020 auto racing season.
He said all were supportive of his efforts and that all drivers want to race but it's a wait-and-see situation.
Stock-car racing at the top levels of the sport will begin in the next two weeks as NASCAR announced last week that its elite Cup Series will resume Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, the first of seven events in an 11-day stretch across the top three series.
The Coca-Cola 600 will be held on May 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina and the track will hold another event on Wednesday, 27.
NASCAR has released no schedule beyond May as it waits for states to remove stay-at-home restrictions.
While all eyes will be on NASCAR's events to see what might be possible, that's comparing apples to oranges for the local short tracks.
Blackmer has plans in mind for a shortened local season with a number of safety guidelines in place that also includes fans — if he can get approval.
"We will do whatever we can," he said. "I am putting together a plan as far as how I would like to open up and I'll ask for approval from the Missaukee County Sherrif's Department and the health department.
"I am putting stuff in place and hoping we can race this year."
Blackmer's plans include spacing out drivers in the pits, reducing the number of divisions that would race on any given night and make sure drivers are wearing masks when they aren't in their pits.
As far as spectators go, Blackmer said track capacity is 3,500 people and he's hoping to allow around 800 at any one time. Fans would be asked to spread out and wear protective equipment — if possible.
All track workers also would wear protective equipment.
His hope is to open July 1 and be able to use the Independence Day weekend — July 4 falls on a Saturday — as a huge kick-off to a shortened 2020 season.
"I figure if I put a plan together and it's maybe not the total group, but we follow the rules, that might be able to happen," Blackmer said. "That's what I am hoping for.
"We're going to do everything we can to make it safe."
Pay per view is something other tracks have talked about as a way to bring racing to a wide basis of fans without having them physically at the track.
Blackmer said that’s on his mind, too, but it’s not something he could put together quickly because the track doesn’t have that equipment at this time.
Emotionally, it would be a huge lift for local drivers and fans to be able to keep their summer Saturday night traditions alive.
Financially, it's likely a different story. Blackmer said while that's a concern, he's willing to do whatever he can to get drivers on the track and some fans in the stands.
"The payout would have to be a little different and the pit passes would have to go up a little bit," Blackmer said. "The drivers understand that. For me to even keep the track going right now, it's going to be a job.
"They all understand that and they all want to race. I know a lot of people are still struggling to get unemployment checks. That will affect racing if we can start, too."
Getting sponsorships is a tricky situation, too.
"Even when this gets started, I don't know if I will be able to get sponsorships," Blackmer added. "Everybody is hurting right now. Going out and asking for their money is hard."
