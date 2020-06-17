MERRITT — The race program at Merritt Speedway Saturday was fully action-packed.
It was the first weekend of the special Allstar Performance Late Model Challenge Series presented by American Ethanol. The series of late model races will be run between both Merritt Speedway and its sister track, Tri-City Motor Speedway in Auburn, which runs on Friday nights at various dates throughout the summer.
The high-powered UMP DIRTcar Models ran for a special $5,000-to-win prize for the Challenge series opening weekend. The XLT Engineering Four- & Six-Cylinders division also ran for a $500-to win special event. The Cadillac Tire Center UMP DIRTcar Modifieds, Diesel Freak B-Modifieds, Auto Value Pro Stocks, Lake City Materials Factory Stocks, and Allstar Performance Mini-Wedges were all in action as well.
The Allstar Performance Mini-Wedges ran their program late Saturday afternoon with both the Restricted (restrictor plate) and Non-Restricted (No Restrictor plate) divisions on hand. Leiyand Strehlke won the restricted division feature event, his first of the year. The Un-Restricted division feature was won by Hollie Tabaczka.
The Diesel Freak B-Modifieds hit the track for a 25-lap A-Main. The front row consisted of Reid Sanders and Gary Vandermark. Vandermark the current point leader for the division jumped out front with the lead after the drop of the green flag. There would be no stopping Vandermark as he would never look back, leading the entire event and getting the win. This was the 50-year old Lowell driver’s second win of the season behind the wheel of the Showboat Automotive No. 10. Myron DeYoung would finish second. Kody Johnson, Scott Payton, and Josh Loomis rounded out the top five. DeYoung and Payton won the preliminary heat races.
Joe Fisher and Mike Husted led out the Auto Value Pro Stocks division for a 20-lap feature event. Fisher would pull out in front early. He would hold the lead for the first 8 laps. However, after a restart, Husted would take his turn with the lead. That would turn out to be the winning move of the race. After several cautions, the race was forced to be called due to breaking the time limit. Husted, the native of Coleman picked up his first win of the year in his No. 45. Tim Tabaczka finished second. Kendall Morrison, Fisher, and Teri Lynn Murphy capped off the top five. The heat races were won by Morrison and Rob Westergard.
The Cadillac Tire Center UMP DIRTcar Modifieds rolled out for their 20-lap main event. Larry Cade and Garrett Rons started on the front row. The green flag dropped, and the battle began. Corey Bevard would emerge as the race leader in the early stages. On lap 13 the field would restart after a caution and Jeff Erickson Jr. would power past Bevard with the lead. Erickson would go on from to score the win. This was the 31-year old driver from Muskegon’s third win of the season behind the wheel of the Salon One Hair & Nail Care / Elite Chassis No. 1E. Two-time track champion Chad Bauer finished second. Bevard, Caleb Kill, and Rons would finish out the top five. Erickson, Bauer and four-time track champion Banning picked up the heat wins.
The $5,000-to-win Allstar Performance UMP DIRTcar late model challenge series presented by American Ethanol was out next for the 50-lap feature event. Two-time American Ethanol Late Model Tour Champion Dona Marcoullier and six-time track champion Eric Spangler brought the field down to chief starter Randy Hose’s green flag. Marcoullier took command early. Marcoullier would pull out to big advantage, but he would eventually start working through some lapped traffic, and this allowed the hard-charging Chad Finley to catch up and take the lead on lap 33. Finley pulled away with a good lead, but Marcoullier would indeed work his way back and did retake the lead with under 10 laps remaining. There was no stopping Marcoullier as he went on to visit victory lane and collect the big payday. The 35-year old driver who calls Houghton Lake home picked up his second win of the year in the Dennis Craft Construction / Club 29 Black Diamond Chassis No. 6m. Finley settled for second. Jeep Van Wormer, Travis Stemler and Logan Nickerson rounded out the top five. Andrew Terrill, Nickerson and Dave Baker all scored heat wins. The fastest overall qualifier was Stemler with a time of 13.570.
The Lake City Materials Factory Stocks competed in their 20-lap feature event with Pat Kisser and Alan Markel on the front row. Kisser took the lead after the drop of the green flag. Soon after the 2019-track champion, Will Stanley would charge to the front of the field, and he was followed by Brendan Powell. Stanley and Powell would engage in a back and forth trade-off for the lead with Powell getting the edge. In the closing laps, Bryan Cook who started seventh was able to maneuver his way up the field and get by both Powell and Stanley. Cook would continue to lead all the way to the checkered flag. This was the 17-year old native of Harrison first feature win in his Dieterman Farm Services No. 20. Powell was forced to settle for second. Stanley, Markel and Chuck Powell completed the top five. Cook and two-time track champion Rick Spencer won the heats.
The final event of the evening belonged to the XLT Engineering Four- and Six-Cylinder division in their 20-lap event. 13-year old Katie Robinson and Paul Streeter brought the field to the green flag. The race would be mired by several caution flags. The race would unfortunately be called due to breaching of the time limit. This gave the win to the driver leading at that time, which was Nick Jenema, the native of Wyoming earns his third win of the season in the Steve’s Tire #44. Robinson finished second. Mike Currier, Travis Skaggs and Ashley Giesbrecht made up the rest of the top five. 2019-track champion Cheyanne Emery and Dylan Vermilyea won the heats.
The Saturday, June 20 program will be headlined by the Soaring Eagle UMP DIRTcar Late Models running for $2,500-to-win. The Cadillac Tire Center UMP DIRTcar Modifieds will face off in a $1,500-to-win special. Plus, the Diesel Freak B-Modifieds will also race for a special $1,000-to-win prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.