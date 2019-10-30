SCOTTVILLE — Mesick dropped a pair of non-league matches to Mason County Central (25-20, 21-25, 15-8) and Onekama (25-9, 25-10) in non-league play.
"We had too many unforced errors and miscommunication," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We did not play our game and it showed."
Grace Quiggin had seven kills, an assist, 22 digs and three blocks; Elizabeth Hamilton four aces, four kills and 16 digs; Kelsey Quiggin two aces, four kills, three blocks and 32 digs; Kaylee O'Neill 22 digs; Trinity Harris two kills and 26 digs; Kaylee Carson two aces, four kills and 21 digs; Lexy Abraham two aces, six assists and 10 digs; and Madison Weinert an ace, four assists and three digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.