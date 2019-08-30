MESICK — Week 1 matchups in 8-man high school football typically aren't considered instant classics but Thursday's game between Mesick and Mio might just fit that description.
The Bulldogs lost the game 44-38 but assistant coach Dave Shutler said it still was a great game.
"It was a great game for it being week 1 and Mio's first year in 8-man. We saw their scrimmage so we knew it was going to be a dog fight and that was what it was," Shutler said.
Mesick jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter and trailed 28-22 at the half. Mio kept a four point lead heading into the fourth quarter, 36-32.
Although the game was close throughout all four quarters, Shutler said some mistakes are what cost the Bulldogs the game. This included a fumble inside the red zone as well as a couple of turnovers that not only stalled drives but also led to Mio scores.
Mesick's Joey Stewart was 5 for 11 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns while the Bulldogs' other quarterback Gabe Parrish was 6 for 9 for 176 yards and two scores and two interceptions. Cole Spencer caught six passes for 175 yards and two TDs. Mesick running back Jon Teachout carried the ball nine times for 80 yards and a score.
On defense, Spencer had 12 tackles while Parrish added 10 with a sack. Logan Thomas had seven tackles for Mesick.
Mesick travels to Forest Area on Sept. 6.
