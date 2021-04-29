LEROY — The Mesick baseball team tied Pine River in the first game, 4-4, and beat the Bucks in the second game of a twin bill, 13-5, Wednesday in LeRoy.
In the first game, the two teams agreed to stop play in the non-conference contest after seven innings with the score tied 4-4. Mesick coach Tim Parrish said sophomore Carter Simmer pitched well in his first varsity start as a pitcher. He had six strikeouts, with three earned runs and two hits in six innings of work.
At the plate, Logan Wienclaw was 2 for 3 for the Bulldogs, while Gabe Parrish was 1 for 2 with a double and RBI. Ben Parrish was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs while Collin Jewitt was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said Dillon Blood started the game for the Bucks going four innings with three strikeouts, five hits and two walks. Austin Latoski pitched in relief.
Ben Lockhart had a double and RBI for the Bucks, while Zach Lemmon had a single and RBI.
In the second game, which got called for darkness after five innings, Brad Smith got the win for Mesick giving up two hits, three earned runs with two strikeouts.
Simmer was 1 for 1 with two RBIs, while Gabe Parrish was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Caleb Linna was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
"We are improving daily. We are getting the bats rolling and playing good defense," Tim Parrish said.
For Pine River, Ruppert said he used seven pitchers in the second game. Hunter Kanouse started the game and pitched the first three innings. The Bucks led 3-1 after the third inning but after that, Pine River had pitching issues, Ruppert said. The issues included seven walks and six errors.
"We out-hit them that game 6 to 5 and we lost 13-5. That tells you how well we pitched and fielded," he said.
Cole Hill was 2 for 3 for the Bucks with a double and RBI.
