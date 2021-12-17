BEAR LAKE — Mesick picked up an easy win, beating Bear Lake 62-15 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Thursday.
"We had all eight guys score tonight and it was a good team effort," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said.
The Bulldogs led 21-3 after the first quarter and 39-7 at halftime.
Tyler Sexton paced Mesick with 12 points while Conner Simmer, Carter Simmer and Ashton Simerson each had nine.
Mesick is at Manistee Catholic on Jan. 6.
