BEAR LAKE — Mesick picked up an easy win, beating Bear Lake 62-15 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Thursday.

"We had all eight guys score tonight and it was a good team effort," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said.

The Bulldogs led 21-3 after the first quarter and 39-7 at halftime.

Tyler Sexton paced Mesick with 12 points while Conner Simmer, Carter Simmer and Ashton Simerson each had nine.

Mesick is at Manistee Catholic on Jan. 6.

