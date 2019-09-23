MESICK — To say depth played a part in an eight-man football game is a bit odd.
In this case, it certainly did.
Mesick had a few more fresh bodies to work in and out and it made a difference in a 64-20 win over West Michigan D Conference foe Manistee Catholic Central Saturday afternoon.
The game was played with temperatures in the low 80s and high humidity levels. While that's often the case in late August, it shouldn't be in late September.
"I thought our numbers really helped us. We were fresher," Mesick coach Otto Ream said. "I figured Manistee Catholic, after watching them a few times, was going to be tough and then on the first play, they go and score on the kickoff return."
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair Saturday before the Bulldogs' depth began to make a difference. Mesick 32-20 at halftime and cruised from there.
"We started to get the jitters out," Ream said. "We got out 12-0 on them last year and then they beat us pretty good."
Ream commended the play of senior center Evan Spoor as one of the keys to the victory.
"I thought Evan did a really nice job on their No. 54 (Bryant Dozier). He'd been tearing people up this year," Ream said. "I told Evan before the game that what makes us win or lose today is how you do. I thought he did very well."
Joey Stewart paced Mesick with 6 of 8 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for another score.
Tyler Ford had two catches for 110 yards and two TDS while Logan Thomas carried the ball seven times for 80 yards and a TD. Nick Salter added 63 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Gabe Parrish paced the defense with 14 tackles while Robert Spoor had nine and Cole Spencer added seven.
Mesick (3-1 overall, 2-0 WMD) is at Marion in a key West Michigan D contest on Friday.
