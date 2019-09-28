MARION — The equation is really pretty simple.
Hold on to the ball and don't get crazy.
Mesick did just that as it beat Marion 22-0 in a West Michigan D Conference contest Friday night.
The contest was played in a steady mist all evening so taking care of the ball was of utmost importance.
"There wasn't a lot of offense because of the weather…just a lot of ball control," Mesick assistant coach Dave Shutler said. "Defensively, we bent but didn't break and got key stops when we needed them."
The Bulldogs led 8-0 after the first quarter and 16-0 at halftime. Mesick opened the scoring in the third quarter with a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 22-0 lead.
"That interception to start the second half really gave us some confidence and we hung on from there," Shutler said.
John Teachout had 47 yards rushing while Tyler Ford hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass. Joey Stewart ran for 22 yards and a TD, as well.
Stewart paced the defense with 15 tackles while Cole Spencer had 13. Mesick picked off four passes as a team and Logan Thomas had three of them.
Marion coach Chad Grundy was pleased with this team for the most part.
"I thought we played a great defensive game but we had a couple of breakdowns to give a potent offense like Mesick only two touchdowns," he said. "We had two chances in the first half inside the 20-yard line but had big penalties that ended drives. You can't win games when you turn the ball over four times."
Brandon Stewart paced Marion with 159 yards on 33 carries while Riley Moggo had 41 yards on 10 carries. Alex Sutten was 5 of 12 for 41 yards.
Garret Bell paced the defense with six tackles while Ty Baker and Gavin Romatz each had five
Mesick (4-1 overall, 3-0 WMD) is at Big Rapids Crossroads next Friday while Marion hosts Baldwin.
