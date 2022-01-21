BALDWIN — Bombs away.
Mesick hit 15 3-pointers and cruised to a 73-45 win over Baldwin in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The win also avenges the Bulldogs’ lone league loss from last season.
“I am very proud of our guys,” Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. “Baldwin was the one team that beat us last year forcing a three-way tie in the league so we had this game circled on our calendar.
“We came out strong, got out in transition early and the shooting didn’t slow down the rest of the game.”
Mesick led 24-5 after the first quarter and 40-20 at halftime.
Carter Simmer paced the Bulldogs with 25 points while Conner Simmer added 15. Ashtyn Simerson had 14 points while Caleb Linna added five points and nine assists.
Mesick (7-0 overall, 6-0 WMD) is at Marion on Wednesday.
