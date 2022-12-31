MESICK — The last time out wasn’t pretty.
Instead of hanging their heads about it, they got back in the gym, worked hard and bounced back.
That bounce back came Friday as Mesick beat Manton 57-35 in a non-conference boys basketball contest at home.
The Bulldogs were coming off a 45-point loss to Hart as part of the Holiday Hoops Showcase last week at Ferris State University.
First-year Mesick coach Nathan Hall was pleased with how his team responded.
“The boys fought hard and had a great week of practice after a tough loss against Hart,” he said. “They were really ready to go tonight against a well-coached Manton team.”
The game was tight early as it was 11-11 after the first quarter before Mesick took a slim 18-15 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs outscored the Rangers 11-4 in the third quarter, though, for a 29-19 lead going into the fourth and then poured it on.
Manton coach Brandon Herlein was pleased with the effort his team played with, especially early, but says they’ve got a lot of things to clean up before the meat of the schedule begins next week.
“I loved our energy and how we came out in the first half and I thought our game plan was working,” Herlein said.
“We have to be able to find a way to control our turnovers, though. That’s killing us right now.”
“Jakob Kuhn kept us alive in the first half with offensive rebounds and I thought Logan Patrick and Nolan Moffit played great defense.”
Ashtyn Simerson paced Mesick with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals while Carter Simmer added 19 points, three rebounds and two steals.
Diego Ham had 13 points, five rebounds and six steals while Joe O’Neill dished out 11 assists.
Moffit paced Manton with 12 points while Lincoln Hicks added 10.
Mesick (4-2 overall) is at Mason County Eastern on Thursday while the Rangers (1-5) host Beal City on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.