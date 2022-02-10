MESICK — The Mesick boys basketball team cruised to a home win Wednesday against Bear Lake, 73-19.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter and was up big at the half, 43-11. By the start of the fourth quarter, the game was out of reach as Mesick led, 58-16.
Carter Simmer paced Mesick with 18 points, including six 3-pointers, while Logan Wienclaw had 17 points, five rebounds and five steals. Conner Simmer had 10 points, five steals and five assists in the Mesick win.
Mesick hosts Mason County Central Friday.
