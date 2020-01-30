BIG RAPIDS — Mesick got a bit of revenge as it beat Big Rapids Crossroads 74-33 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Cougars had beaten the Bulldogs earlier in the season.
"It feels good," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "We lost to these guys the first week of the season so it's a credit to the kids to work hard and improve every single day.
"It speaks a lot about the team's character and their willingness to put their heads down and work hard every day."
Mesick led 12-7 after the first quarter and was up 36-18 at halftime. The Bulldogs were up 63-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Logan Weinclaw paced the Bulldogs with 11 points while Matthew Fuller had 10 and Collin Cook scored eight.
Mesick is at Brethren on Friday.
