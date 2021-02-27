MESICK — It wasn't all that pretty but Mesick picked up a 72-38 win over Marion in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Bulldogs led 23-8 after the first quarter and were up 47-18 at halftime.
"It was a good team win and we had all 10 guys who dressed get in the book," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said.
Matthew Fuller paced Mesick with 13 points and 10 assists while Connor Simmer had 13 points and five rebounds. Carter Simmer added 12 points while Tyler Sexton had six points and 11 rebounds.
Mesick is at Benzie Central today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.