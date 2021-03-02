MESICK — Mesick scored a 52-38 win over the Traverse City Bulldogs in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday.
"They're a very good team and so I am happy we could start the week with a win," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "Our guards were able to handle their pressure."
The Bulldogs led 21-16 at halftime and 37-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Matthew Fuller paced Mesick with 10 points and five assists while Tyler Sexton added 12 points and four rebounds. Dason Watson added eight points and four rebounds.
The Bulldogs (6-3 overall) are at Baldwin on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.