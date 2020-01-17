BALDWIN — Hot-shooting by Baldwin and foul trouble for the Bulldogs led to the Mesick boys basketball losing Thursday, 89-60.
Mesick coach Kyle Duby said Baldwin made 35 shots. While many of those shots were contested, it didn't matter, Duby said. Couple that with Mesick's post players getting into foul trouble early and even when Baldwin missed a shot they were able to get easy put backs.
"We really had no one to match their size. We can't give up 89 points and ever expect to win," he said.
Baldwin led 18-11 after the first quarter and 50-31 at the half. To start the fourth quarter, Duby said Baldwin led 74-47.
Matthew Fuller paced the Bulldogs with 12 points while Logan Wienclaw had nine.
Mesick (2-6) host Marion Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.