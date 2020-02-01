BRETHREN — Oh, so close.
Mesick had a chance just before the buzzer but missed a short three-footer in a 55-54 loss to Brethren in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
It was all Brethren early on as the Bobcats led 22-12 after the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime. The Bulldogs trimmed it to 46-40 going into the fourth quarter.
"I was very proud of the way the boys battled after were down 14 early in the first half," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "It's heartbreaking but we will continue on.
"We've gotten better each week and that will continue to remain the plan."
Logan Weinclaw paced Mesick with 13 points while John Teachout had 12 and Connor Simmer scored 11.
The Bulldogs host Buckley on Wednesday.
