CUSTER — The Mesick boys basketball team played Mason County Eastern close in the first half but the Cardinals' size proved to be too much.
As a result, Mason County Eastern pulled away in the second half and won the game, 63-33.
Mesick coach Kyle Duby said in the third quarter the Cardinals got going and used size to get second-chance points in the paint. That combined with the Bulldogs' inability to hit shots allowed Mason County Eastern to get the win.
Mason County Eastern led 16-10 after the first quarter and 25-16 at the half. The Cardinals pulled away in the third quarter and at the start of the final stanza led, 43-22.
Although the Bulldogs came up short, Duby said it was nice to see his junior point guard Matthew Fuller come out of his shell.
"He has played reserved being a junior on varsity. He is our starting point guard but we have four seniors starting around him," he said. "He has deferred a lot and (Thursday) he stepped up. He played aggressive and assertive and we will need him to do that moving forward."
Fuller paced Mesick with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Robert Spoor had 10 points.
Mesick (1-4) hosts Walkerville Tuesday.
