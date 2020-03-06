MESICK — The Mesick boys basketball team lost its final game of the regular season Thursday against Pentwater, 47-34.
Mesick coach Kyle Duby said his team couldn't buy a basket and over the past few weeks, his team dealt with injury and sickness. For that reason, his players' conditioning was not where it needs to be.
"We were hot early but our guys are not used to playing minutes and we had to rotate in players," he said.
Mesick led after the first quarter 15-13 but Pentwater led at the half, 29-18. By the start of the fourth quarter, Mesick trailed Pentwater, 40-31. Thursday was the Bulldogs senior night and although they didn't get the win, Duby said he was proud of what they accomplished during the season and their playing careers.
Tyler Ford, Matthew Fuller and Lucas Hayes each had six points for the Bulldogs. Mesick travels to Brethren Monday to play Frankfort in district action.
