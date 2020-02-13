MANISTEE — The Mesick boys basketball team got a coveted road win Wednesday against one of the top teams in the West Michigan D Manistee Catholic, 55-47.
Mesick coach Kyle Duby said the game was a battle and above all, it was fun to watch and coach.
"It was definitely a team win. We dressed 10 and nine scored. Manistee Catholic had their stud go down in the first quarter and they had a bunch of guys step up," Duby said. "Our bigs played phenomenally and our guards did a good job of finding them as well."
The Bulldogs led 11-8 after the first quarter and held the lead going into the half, 30-26. By the start of the fourth quarter, however, the game was tied, 34-34.
Logan Wienclaw paced the Bulldogs with 16 points while Lucas Hayes had 12 and Tanner Ford and Robert Spoor each had nine points.
Mesick (6-9, 6-7) hosts Mason County Eastern Friday.
