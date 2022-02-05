MESICK — Mesick's undefeated season continues as the Bulldogs topped Brethren 77-29 Friday night.
After leading 18-10 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs were able to push their lead to double digits, with a 34-16 score heading into halftime.
The Bulldogs continued pouring it on, taking a 54-25 lead heading into the fourth.
"Great home win for us," coach Kyle Duby said.
Mesick had five players in double figures, with Connor Simmer leading the way with 19 points. Tyler Sexton had 15 points and Carter Simmer added 14 points.
Ashton Simerson and Jacob McCree each had 12 points.
Mesick (11-0 overall) plays at Manistee Catholic Central in a makeup game Monday.
