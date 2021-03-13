MESICK — Working inside-out turned out to be a good plan.
Mesick's Logan Weinclaw had a strong night and it helped propel Mesick to a 61-50 win over Pine River in a non-conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
Weinclaw, the Bulldogs' center, put together a strong effort and it fed Mesick's offense.
"I thought Logan had his best game of the season," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "It really opened up things on the outside for us to be able to get it down low to him."
Mesick led early before Pine River rallied for a 15-14 advantage going into the second quarter. The Bulldogs were up 32-26 at halftime and then outscored the Bucks 13-5 in the third quarter for a 45-31 lead going into the fourth.
"We came out in the third quarter, were able to get our transition going and we fed the big guys," Duby said. "Things started rolling from there.
"I felt like this was a great win for our team. Pine River played incredibly tough."
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said defensive issues hurt the Bucks' efforts.
"Our help defense continues to be a weakness we need to correct," he said. "We dug a hole in the second quarter and followed it up with another flat third quarter. Mesick's kids played very hard and were fired up.
"After the game, we talked about coming together and fighting through this as a family so we can have the ship pointed in the right direction by districts. That's not only going to take every man rowing but rowing in the same direction."
Connor Simmer paced Mesick with 12 points while Weinclaw and Jon Teachout each had 10
Isaiah Dennis paced Pine River with 13 points while Jayce Methner had 12 and Garett Sumpter added 10.
Mesick (9-4 overall) is at Frankfort today while Pine River (3-9) is at Manistee on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bucks beat the Bulldogs
Slow start.
Better finish.
Pine River overcame a sluggish first half to score a 56-31 win over Mesick in a non-league contest.
The Bucks were up 14-7 after the first quarter and 26-18 at halftime.
"I thought we got off to a slow start and weren't hitting many of our shots," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "At halftime, we told them those shots will start falling.
"In the second half, when they started falling and we started getting a few more steals, we were able to separate that gap."
Pine River outscored Mesick 14-6 in the third quarter to lead 40-24 going into the fourth.
Madi Sparks paced the Bucks with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals while Hailey Wanstead added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Kaylee O'Neill paced the Bulldogs with nine points while Jillian Hillier scored seven.
Pine River is at Petoskey on Monday while Mesick hosts Grand Traverse Academy on Wednesday.
