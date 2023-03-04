MESICK — Mesick got a little shot of momentum to wrap up the regular season as it beat Mason County Eastern 73-33 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday.
“It was a great effort by our entire team, especially our seniors,” Mesick coach Nathan Hall said. “The boys represented themselves well and played hard.
“We played well and it gives us some good momentum going into districts next week.”
The Bulldogs trailed 12-6 after the first quarter and 23-18 at halftime before turning it around with a big third quarter to lead 59-32 going into the fourth.
Ashtyn Simerson paced Mesick with 31 points, seven rebounds and eight steals while Carter Simmer had 18 points, three assists and two steals.
Joe O’Neill also had three points and nine assists.
The Bulldogs (17-5 overall) host Buckley in a Division 4 district contest Wednesday.
