MESICK — Mesick jumped out to a 16-3 lead and cruised to a 65-21 win over Grand Traverse Academy in a non-conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs were up 33-10 at halftime.
"I was very proud of our seniors tonight," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "The kids all played hard and we rebounded from a tough game against Frankfort (on Saturday).
"We're looking to be clicking on all cylinders for the conference championship game on Friday and we certainly took a step in that direction tonight."
Matt Fuller paced Mesick with 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Cole Spencer added 10 points and four rebounds. Kane Nyman added eight points and six rebounds.
The Bulldogs (10-5 overall) host Pentwater on Friday in a varsity-only contest at 6 p.m. A Mesick win gives it a share of the West Michigan D Conference title with Brethren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.