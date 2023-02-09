MANISTEE — Mesick played strong defensively and hit 13 3-pointers in beating Manistee Catholic 64-32 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs led 19-5 after the first quarter and 28-12 at halftime. It was 50-25 going into the fourth quarter.
"We had a great defensive effort," Mesick coach Nathan Hall said. "I thought the boys did a great job communicating and really set the tone on defense."
Joe O'Neill paced Mesick with 12 points, six assists and four rebounds while Diego Ham had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Tyler Hall had seven points and nine rebounds while Ben Humphreys added five points and three rebounds.
Mesick hosts Mason County Eastern on Friday.
Glen Lake 58, Buckley 39
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 58-39 decision to Northwest Conference leader Glen Lake.
The Lakers led 22-6 after the first quarter and 29-18 at halftime. It was 47-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Landon Kulawiak paced the Bears with 15 points while Jackson Kulawiak scroed eight. Carter Williams had seven points and 10 rebounds while Tyler Milarch added seven points.
Buckley (9-8 overall, 7-4 Northwest) is at Onekama on Friday.
