BIG RAPIDS — The Mesick boys basketball team was short-handed but still took care of business Thursday against Big Rapids Crossroads, 79-22.
Mesick coach Kyle Duby said he only had seven players make the trip due to injury and illness, but he was happy with the Bulldogs' effort. Mesick shared the ball and ended the night with 23 team assists. Duby also said all seven players scored.
"It's good momentum heading into our rivalry game against Brethren," Duby said.
Mesick jumped out to a 25-10 lead and was up 47-13 at the half. To start the final quarter, the Bulldogs were up 65-20.
Mesick's Carter Simmer had 20 points, while Caleb Linna had 17 points. Ashtyn Simerson contributed eight points, eight assists and 12 rebounds in the win.
Mesick (1-0) travels to Brethren Tuesday.
