BIG RAPIDS — Mesick took another step toward a West Michigan D Conference title with an 83-47 win over Big Rapids Crossroads on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs led 25-9 after the first quarter and had a commanding 41-21 lead at halftime.
"It was a great team win," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "We had all 13 guys who dressed score.
"This is very good momentum headed into some very tough non-conference games this weekend."
Logan Weinclaw paced Mesick with 14 points while Tyler Sexton added 13.
The Bulldogs (8-4 overall, 7-1 WMD) host Pine River in the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader on Friday.
Bears fall short
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 47-42 decision to Frankfort in a Northwest Conference contest.
"I thought we played a pretty decent game," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. "We're going to need to hit the boards a little harder to beat that team the next time.
"I am proud of my kid and thought they gave a great effort tonight."
It was 13-13 after the first quarter and Frankfort led 24-20 at halftime. The game was tied at 31-all going into the fourth quarter.
Kyle Kaczanowski paced Buckley with 16 points while Ty Breightaupt had 15.
Buckley hosts Glen Lake on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.