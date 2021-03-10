BIG RAPIDS — Mesick took another step toward a West Michigan D Conference title with an 83-47 win over Big Rapids Crossroads on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs led 25-9 after the first quarter and had a commanding 41-21 lead at halftime.

"It was a great team win," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "We had all 13 guys who dressed score.

"This is very good momentum headed into some very tough non-conference games this weekend."

Logan Weinclaw paced Mesick with 14 points while Tyler Sexton added 13.

The Bulldogs (8-4 overall, 7-1 WMD) host Pine River in the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader on Friday.

 

Bears fall short

BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 47-42 decision to Frankfort in a Northwest Conference contest.

"I thought we played a pretty decent game," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. "We're going to need to hit the boards a little harder to beat that team the next time.

"I am proud of my kid and thought they gave a great effort tonight."

It was 13-13 after the first quarter and Frankfort led 24-20 at halftime. The game was tied at 31-all going into the fourth quarter.

Kyle Kaczanowski paced Buckley with 16 points while Ty Breightaupt had 15.

Buckley hosts Glen Lake on Thursday.

Cadillac News

Tags