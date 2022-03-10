MANTON — Four years ago Mesick senior Logan Wienclaw had a different feeling after a MHSAA Division 3 District game against Manton.
The then freshman had just been on the losing end of a 40-point drubbing to end the Bulldogs season at the hands of arguably Mesick's biggest rival. Leading up to Mesick's game against Manton Wednesday in a Division 3 semifinal, Bulldogs coach Kyle Duby said his senior leader reminded him of the loss.
It was that bad memory four years ago that gave Wienclaw the drive to help lead his team to a 63-46 win Wednesday against the Rangers.
"Logan (Wienclaw) is the only player on the team who was here four years ago when Manton beat us and beat us by 40," Duby said. "We had a running clock and he brought it up to me (Wednesday). He used that game. He kept it bottled up."
Duby said his senior had nine points in the first half when both teams were showing some nerves. Duby said Wienclaw showed senior leadership and that motivation from four years ago shined through when the Bulldogs needed it.
Manton led 13-12 after the first quarter while Mesick held a slim 28-27 lead at the half. Going into the final quarter, the game was knotted at 38-38. It was then that the Bulldogs' shooters started getting hot.
Duby said his team hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and went 7 for 8 from the free throw line. He added that Ashtyn Simerson had 10 of his 16 points in the final stanza. For the game, Mesick was 8 of 13 from behind the arc and hit 15 of 21 free throws.
"As a group we are very confident, and they know the work they put in. WE can shoot with anyone, and we know we have a shooter's chance in any game we play," he said. "We will be outsized at any position, but when you can fill it in from three-point range, you have a chance."
Manton coach Ryan Hiller said Mesick hit some big shots and made some plays in the right moments in the fourth quarter to pull away. While Mesick was over 70% from free throw line, Hilller said his team was 9 for 24 for under 40%. Those were points that the Rangers needed.
While he credited his team for battling, he also said the Bulldogs played well.
"I'm proud of our seniors. We overachieved as a team this year and it is because of their hard work and effort. The returning players need to take note of that, continue to work and get better over the summer," Hiller said.
In addition to leading the Bulldogs with 16 points, Ashtyn Simerson had five assists. Wienclaw had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Connor Simmer had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Manton was led by Lincoln Hicks' 16 points, while Nolan Moffit had 10, Luke Puffer eight and Lucas McKernan seven.
Grayling beat Houghton Lake 44-30 to set up the district final with the Bulldogs Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.