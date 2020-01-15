MESICK — Mesick got off to a strong start and cruised to a 65-38 win over Walkerville in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
"I think we showed ourselves what we're capable of tonight," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "I'm really proud of the way we played.
"At 1-5, it's easy to shut down but there's a lot of season left and hopefully we can crawl our way back into the picture in the West Michigan D."
The Bulldogs led 15-7 after the first quarter and 35-18 at halftime. It was 52-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Robert Spoor and Lucas Hayes paced Mesick with 13 points apiece and Logan Weinclaw scored 10.
The Bulldogs (2-5 overall) are at Baldwin on Thursday.
Kingsley tops Buckley
KINGSLEY — Kingsley hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to score a 52-50 win over Buckley in a Northwest Conference boys basketball contest.
"I am proud of my guys," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. "We were down 10 going into the fourth quarter and came back to go up by 1 with 4.5 seconds left."
Kyle Kaczanowski paced the Bears with 22 points while Tyler Francisco had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Luke Frasier added eight points.
Buckley is at Leland on Thursday.
