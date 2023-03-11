MESICK — The Mesick boys’ basketball team is district champions once again.
The Bulldogs knocked off Northern Michigan Christian 46-36 in a Division 4 district title game Friday night at home. The win marks the first time Mesick has won a district title since the 1981-82 season.
“It feels great,” Mesick coach Nate Hall said. “This team worked their butts off on defense all week and I told them if they buy in on what we’re doing, it’d be a great turnout.”
After the Comets took an early 2-0 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs got their first points of the game on a 3-pointer three minutes into the game.
The Bulldogs would make three triples in the quarter and held a 9-4 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Mesick would score five straight points to begin the second quarter to go up 14-4 on the Comets. NMC senior Nathan Eisenga also received his third foul of the game and forced the Comets guard to sit out for the rest of the half.
However, NMC found some offense and went on a 7-0 run to pull to within 14-11 halfway through the second quarter.
Mesick would respond with a pair of three point shots and would go into halftime with a 26-15 lead.
The third quarter saw the Bulldogs build its largest lead of the game at 31-19 before NMC called a timeout. The double-digit lead wouldn’t last long, but Mesick was able to stay ahead at 34-26 going into the game’s final quarter.
The fourth quarter saw the game tighten up as NMC junior Ethan Bennett got an offensive rebound and put back to get the Comets to within six points at 39-33.
Mesick wouldn’t let NMC get any closer, as Bulldogs senior Carter Simmer hit a 3-pointer to push the lead back up to nine at 42-33.
Simmer caught the momentum going, as he got a block on a three-point attempt late in the fourth to keep NMC at bay.
The Bulldogs would close out the game at the foul line and claim the district title in front of their home crowd. After holding the Comets to 36 points, Hall said it was all about his team’s defensive execution.
“We put in a defensive scheme plan for this team this week before we got to this game in case we got to this game,” Hall said. “Once (the players) brought in on it, it was just a matter of getting them in the right rotations, so once they did that, it was a great time.”
After losing in the district final game last year, Mesick senior Ashtyn Simerson said it felt great to win it this year.
“I knew it was going to be a hard battle, so winning it just makes the feeling even better,” he said.
For Mesick senior Joe O’Neill, it meant everything to win after he was unable to play in last year’s district final due to an injury.
“Last year it hurt so much watching the team play without me and to be able to put the work back in to be out here and make a difference means the world to me,” he said.
The Comets end their season with a 17-7 record and a 12-4 record in Highland conference play.
Coach Kyle Benthem said he felt the team defended well, but couldn’t generate enough offense to match their defensive effort.
“It felt like everything went in, which we knew that going into the game,” he said. “We tried pressuring them off the line, and they were still pulling their shots.”
“We can’t score 36 in a game. It’s tough to score 15 in the first half and score 36 in the full game and win a basketball game.”
NMC was led by senior Blake DeZeeuw with 14 points. Senior Ethan Bennett scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds.
Mesick (19-5) advances to regional play Monday at Traverse City West High School against Lake Leelanau St. Mary. The Eagles beat Traverse City Christian 55-32 to advance. Tipoff is 7 p.m., following the first semifinal between Gaylord St. Mary and Frankfort.
