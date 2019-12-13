MESICK — Some adversity and free-throw line struggles cost Mesick in a 46-42 loss to Big Rapids Crossroads in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball game Thursday night.
The Bulldogs missed 10 shots from the line and lost senior captain Tanner Ford to an injury in the first quarter.
Collin Cook paced Mesick with 16 points while Matthew Fuller had seven and Lucas Hayes added six.
Mesick (0-2 overall, 0-1 WMD) hosts Brethren on Tuesday.
Bears fall short
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 67-45 decision to Onekama in a Northwest Conference contest.
Tyler Francisco paced the Bears with 31 points.
Buckley (1-1, 0-1) is at Suttons Bay next Thursday.
Forest Area loses
GAYLORD — Forest Area dropped its Ski Valley Conference opener to Gaylord St. Mary, 82-59.
The Snowbirds led 23-10 after the first quarter and 43-28 at halftime. It was 65-46 going into the fourth quarter.
Chase Ingersoll paced the Warriors with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Johnny Stosio added 17 points.
Forest Area (1-1 overall, 0-1 Ski Valley) hosts Big Rapids Crossroads today.
