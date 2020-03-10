BRETHREN — Mesick saw its season come to an end with a 48-34 loss to Frankfort in an MHSAA Division 4 district contest Monday at Brethren High School.
The Panthers were up 9-3 after the first quarter and it was 22-11 at halftime. Frankfort led 38-17 at halftime.
"I was very proud of the way our guys came out and played," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "We had a specific plan for Frankfort and I was proud of the way they went out and executed.
"Other than their big run to start the second half, we played right with them. If you're going to go down to someone like Frankfort, you want to go down fighting."
Lucas Hayes paced Mesick with eight points while Robert Spoor had six and Logan Weinclaw scored five.
Bears fall short
SUTTONS BAY — Lake Leelanau St. Mary's scored a 92-71 win over Buckley in a Division 4 district contest at Suttons Bay.
Tyler Francisco paced the Bears with 25 points while Kyle Kaczanowski had 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson Kulawiak added 10 points and Tyler Milarch scored eight.
