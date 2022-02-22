MESICK — That was quite the show.
Mesick scored a 78-82 win in double overtime over Buckley in a non-conference boys basketball contest Saturday night.
The game marked the first time two teams with votes in the Associated Press poll have played in Mesick since the early 1980s.
“I thought both communities came out in full force to support the student-athletes of both teams,” Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. “The gym was electric.
“We were able to use that energy to get out to a 13-point halftime lead.”
The Bulldogs led 23-16 after the first quarter and carried a 40-27 advantage into halftime.
Buckley responded in the third quarter, though, and made a run with two of Mesick’s top players on the bench with four fouls apiece. Mesick led just 47-46 going into the fourth quarter.
The game was tied at 63-all after regulation before Mesick senior Logan Wienclaw scored eight points in the two OT periods to lead the Bulldogs to a win.
Duby was happy with the way his team executed the plan.
“Our game plan was to limit their offensive rebounds and take away the three-point shot,” he said. “Each team had eight offensive rebounds and Buckley had four threes vs our nine.
“We knew we would leave (Kyle) Kaczanowski with one-on-one matchups and he was an absolute animal but we wanted to take everything else away and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Wienclaw paced Mesick with 16 points while Carter Simmer had 14, Ashtyn Simerson 14, Connor Simmer 13, Tyler Sexton 12 and Jacob McRee nine.
Kaczanowski paced Buckley with 40 points while Landon Kulawiak scored 13.
Mesick (17-0 overall) hosts Baldwin on Wednesday in a key West Michigan D Conference contest while the Bears (14-4) are at Lake Leelanau St. Mary today.
WYOMING — Cadillac got back on track with a 64-58 win over Hudsonville in The Showcase Saturday at Godwin Heights High School.
“This was a really cool opportunity for our kids and program,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “I thought our kids represented not only our team but our program and our community really well.
“Hudsonville plays a little different style than we typically see and our kids handled it great. We threw the first punch and made them chase us from jump street. Even when they made a run, our kids righted the ship to get the momentum back.”
Cadillac led 12-9 after the first quarter and 30-22 at halftime. It was 47-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Cole Jenema paced the Vikings with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks while Charlie Howell added 17 points. Jaden Montague and Riley Wade each had seven.
“Cole was an absolute stud and was happy some people not from northern Michigan got to see,” Benzenberg said. “We’re hoping this win sort of springboards us the rest of the way into March.”
Cadillac (12-5) hosts McBain today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.