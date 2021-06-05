MESICK — Gabe Parrish had the traditional game ball in his back pocket.
Mesick's starting pitcher was ready to hand it off to his entire defense, though, at any point.
Let's just say they both deserved it.
Parrish pitched seven shutout innings and got big help from the guys behind him as the Bulldogs beat Bear Lake 7-0 in a Division 4 baseball district final Friday.
Mesick opened the day with an 8-0 win over Manistee Catholic.
It's the Bulldogs' (24-7-3 overall) first district title since 2009 and sends them into regional semifinal play Wednesday at home against Mason County Eastern. Game time is 4:15 p.m.
"There's definitely some crazy thoughts going through my head right now," Parrish said. "I still can't believe we did it. It definitely feels good."
Mesick coach Tim Parrish agreed.
"I've been working with this group of kids from coach pitch on up and it's a good bunch of kids," he said. "They've just got to continue playing ball like they are capable of playing ball."
Scoreless through the first two innings, the game essentially decided in the third inning.
Bear Lake led off the inning with two singles before Mesick got an out on a pop-up in the infield. The Lakers loaded the bases, though, after a fielding error made things more interesting.
A grounder to shortstop Caleb Linna turned into a huge double play as Linna tossed to Collin Jewett at second base for the first out and Jewett nipped the runner at first to complete it.
"That was probably the biggest play of the game," Tim Parrish said. "It was what we needed to keep us in the game. Then we were able to get on base and let our base running and hitting take over."
Gabe Parrish agreed.
"Trusting my defense today…that's what was working," he said. "Throwing fastballs, giving them something to hit and the defense had my back the whole game."
Mesick made its move in the bottom of the third. Ben Humphreys reached on a dropped third strike before Cole Spencer was hit by a pitch. Connor Simmer singled to right, scoring Humphreys and Spencer to make it 2-0.
Gabe Parrish was hit by another pitch to load the bases before Jewett singled in another run. Ben Parrish added two more runs on a double to straightaway center that made it 5-0.
"We finally woke up there," Gabe Parrish said. "We got the bats going and were able to score some runs early."
Jewett capped the inning by scoring on a passed ball to make it 6-0. Mesick added another run in the bottom of the sixth.
Gabe Parrish allowed no runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four.
At the plate, Linna had three hits; Spencer a hit and an RBI; Carter Simmer two hits and two RBIs; Gabe Parrish a hit; Jewett two hits and an RBI; and Gabe Parrish a hit and two RBIs.
Spencer got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out 14.
Simmer had two hits; Gabe Parrish a hit; Jewett two hits and two RBIs; Connor Simmer a hit and an RBI; and Ben Humphreys a hit.
