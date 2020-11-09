BUCKLEY — Mesick beat Forest Area 25-12, 25-19, 25-14 to capture a Division 4 volleyball district title Friday at Buckley High School.
The Bulldogs advance to regional semifinal play back in Buckley on Tuesday against Gaylord St. Mary.
"These girls played so well tonight," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "Our confidence was high, our serves were on, our hitters were hitting with aggressiveness and our back row was communicating well and getting to most balls hit at us.
"It’s so exciting to have this team win districts and I’m really looking forward to seeing how far we can go this year."
Lexy Abraham had four aces, seven assists and four kills while Kelsey Quiggin had two blocks, 12 kills and seven digs. Trinity Harris had six aces, three kills and six digs while Grace Quiggin added two aces and nine kills.
Kaylee O'Neill had 22 digs while Shannyn Spencer had a block and two kills. Kaylee Carson also had two aces and a kill.
For Forest Area, Maycey Turner had an ace and 14 digs; Gracie Kimball two kills and eight digs; Madison Morey a kill, seven assists and sevn digs; Emily Norkowski an ace, five kills, an assist, two blocks and three digs; Breana Kniss five kills, a block and two digs; Anna Durfee a kill and two digs; Trinity Nelson a kill and an assist; Taylor Muth a kill and eight assists; and Jersey Patton six digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.