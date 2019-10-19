BEAR LAKE — Nearly a half-century in the making, Mesick has a conference title of its own.
The Bulldogs beat Bear Lake 74-0 in a West Michigan D Conference contest Friday night to secure the outright league crown.
The last time Mesick did that was in 1972 as a member of the Northwest Conference.
"The kids have been playing hard all year and so this is a nice finish for that part of the season," Mesick coach Otto Ream said. "The seniors have been strong all year and the juniors have really picked up toward the end of the year."
John Teachout paced the Bulldogs with 115 yards and three touchdowns on four carries while Logan Thomas added 60 yards and three TDs on three carries. Nick Salter had 55 yards and two TDs on five carries, as well.
Joey Stewart was 5 of 7 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 45 yards.
Gabe Parrish paced the defense with eight tackles while Stewart had seven and Ethan Klein had five. Logan Thomas picked off two passes.
Mesick (7-1 overall, 6-0 WMD) hosts Suttons Bay next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.