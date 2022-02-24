Mesick claims WMD hoops crown

MESICK — Champs.
By themselves.
Mesick beat Baldwin 66-34 in a West Michigan D Confernece boys basketball contest Wednesday night to claim the league title outright.
The Bulldogs shared the crown with Baldwin and Brethren last season. Before that, the last league title came as a member of the Northwest Conference in 1982.
“We split it last year so one of our goals this year was to come in and win it by ourselves,” Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. “I am really proud of this group.
“We’ve still got two league games to go to get ready for districts, too.”
Mesick led 19-11 after the first quarter against the Panthers and stretched that to 33-19 at halftime. It was 55-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Ashtyn Simerson paced the Bulldogs with 16 points while Connor Simmer had 15. Logan Wienclaw had 11 points and Carter Simmer had nine.
Mesick (18-0 overall, 16-0 WMD) hosts Marion on Friday.
MANTON — Manton overcame a sluggish start to beat Pine River 43-35 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest.
The game was tied at 4-4 after the first quarter before the Rangers took a 14-10 lead into halftime. Manton was up 38-23 going into the fourth.
“Pine River had a nice game plan,” Manton coach JP Katona said. “They were physical and aggressive which is what we want to see before we get to the postseason.
“We were lethargic with no school again and so it took us awhile to get our bearings back.”
Leah Helsel paced Manton with 13 points and five rebounds while Lauren Wilder added 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four rebounds.
Adrianna Sackett had eight points; Genna Alexander seven points and six rebounds; and Megan Moffit seven rebounds, six steals and five points.
Hailey Wanstead paced Pine River with 19 points, 16 rebounds and four assists while Amanda Hill had six points and two assists. Neveah Rizor added six points.
Pine River coach Paula Justin commended the play Lynn Belvin defensively on Wilder, as well.
Manton is at Charlevoix today while Pine River is at Beal City on Friday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian started strong and cruised to a 66-14 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest.
The Comets were up 23-3 after the first quarter and 39-8 at halftime.
“The girls played well after missing a few days of practice,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said. “The team communicated well and executed our pregame plan. Our guard did great trapping the ball and pushing the floor.”
Megan Bennett paced NMC with 21 points, nine rebounds, five steals, three assists and four blocks while Paige Ebels had 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Mabel Yount added 11 points and three rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.