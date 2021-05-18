MESICK — This one, they had to earn.
Mesick swept Pentwater 7-3 and 3-1 in a pair of West Michigan D Conference softball games Monday.
The wins give the Bulldogs (23-4 overall) the outright league title at 12-0.
"They were tough games," Mesick coach Dave Feriend said. "They have a good pitcher, probably the best we've seen.
"We struggled hitting the ball but our pitchers did their job and ur defense was strong."
Grace Quiggin got the win in the opener, striking out 10.
Mattie Akom and Rylie Blach led the way at the plate with two hits apiece. Grace Hawk also made a bases-loaded, two-out catch in center field to save three runs.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win in game two, striking out 10.
Harmony Harris had two hits and Hawk added one.
Mesick is at McBain on Wednesday.
Bucks sweep a pair
LAKEVIEW — Pine River picked up a pair of non-league wins, beating Lakeview 16-5 and 16-1.
"We hit the ball really well again tonight," Pine River coach Mike Nelson said.
Amanda Hill got the win in both games and Emma Whitley also pitched well in game two, Nelson said.
Whitley led the way at the plate in the opener with three hits, including a home run, double and three RBIs while Amanda Hill had three hits and two RBIs. Vivian Maddox had two hits and two RBIs while Kim Hill, Alayna Nichols and Madi Sparks added two hits and an RBI apiece.
CorNesha Holmes led the way at the plate in game two with two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs while Maddox had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Whitley added two hits.
Pine River is at McBain today.
BASEBALL
Mesick wins two
MESICK — Mesick swept a pair of WMD games from Pentwater, 20-0 and 8-0.
Cole Spencer got the win in the opener. At the plate, Colin Jewett had two hits and three RBIs; Spencer two doubles and three RBIs; Carter Simmer three hits and four RBIs; and Caleb Linna two hits and an RBI.
Connor Simmer got the win in game two.
Linna had two hits and an RBI while Jewett added two hits.
Mesick (18-4-2) is at McBain Wednesday.
Bucks win two
LAKEVIEW — Pine River picked up a pair of non-league wins, beating Lakeview 17-6 and 14-7.
"I thought we had some young kids come in and do a nice job in the second game," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. "We started a young lineup and they did well."
Garret Sumpter got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs in 1.2 innings of work while striking out two.
At the plate, Austin Dean had two hits and two RBIs; Ben Lockhart two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs; Zach Lemmon two hits, including a double, and an RBI; and Nathan Marks two hits and two RBIs.
Cole Hill got the win in game two, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four.
He helped himself at the plate with three hits, including a triple and a double, and an RBI; Lockhart had three hits, including a double; and Connor Rouse, two hits and three RBIs.
Pine River (18-8-1) is at McBain today.
