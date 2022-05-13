MESICK — Mesick got a little offensive as it put up 20 runs in a doubleheader sweep of non-league foe Manton on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won opener 8-7 and then got a walkoff win, 12-11, in the nighcap.
Ashtyn Simerson got the win in the opener, allowing six earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out six in the opener.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had two hits; Carter Simmer two hits and two RBIs; Ben Parrish two hits; Simerson a hit; Ben Humphreys a hit and an RBI; and Devin Royston an RBI.
Carson Danford, Waylon Purkiss and James Little each had two hits for Manton.
Royston got the win in relief in game two, allowing two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out three in 2.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Connor Sisson had a hit and two RBIs; Simmer three hits and three RBIs; Humphreys three hits; Parrish an RBI; Evan Brown a hit and an RBI; Royston a hit and an RBI; MacPherson a hit and an RBI; and Brad Smith a hit.
Ben Paddock had a hit and four RBIs for Manton while Jacob Kuhn had three hits and an RBI.
Mesick (8-4 overall) hosts Buckley today.
brethren — Marion picked up a pair of West Michigan D League baseball wins, beating Brethren 10-0 and 16-1.
Mason Salisbury got the win in the opener for the Eagles, tossing a no-hitter while allowing no walks and striking out 10.
Tucker Sigafoose had three hits to lead the way at the plate.
Aadin Yowell got the win in game two, allowing four hits while striking out five in three innings.
Salisbury belted a two-run homer in the first inning and then had a triple in the second, as did Braden Prielipp. Yowell had a two-run single in the second while Cole Meyer, Gavin Prielipp and Yowell drove in runs with singles in the third.
Hayden Ostrowski also had two hits and three RBIs.
LAKE LEELANAU — Lake City picked up a 7-4 extra-inning win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary in non-league play.
Sam Baron got the win, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Tyler Atkins had a hit; Job Rogers a hit and an RBI; Devin Nolan a hit and an RBI; Baron a hit and an RBI; Cole McGiness a hit; and Joe Helsel a hit and an RBI.
MCBAIN — McBain dropped a pair of non-league games to Glen Lake, 11-3 and 16-3.
“We’ve played some tough games this week but I am proud of how we’ve competed,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “It’s only going to help us in the long run.”
Tyler Koetje took the loss in the opener, striking out five. At the plate, Carter Quist homered; Carson Murphy doubled; Dylan Schonert had a hit; and Gavin Schutt drove in two runs.
Murphy took the loss in game two. At the plate, Eli Baker doubled while Nick DeRuiter, Schutt and Kaden Abrahamson each had a hit. Abrahamson also drove in a run.
MESICK — Mesick beat Cadillac 5-3 in a single non-conference softball game Thursday.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win for the Bulldogs, allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out 11.
At the plate, Mattie Akom had a hit; Maraya Buell a hit; Rylee Blach a hit and an RBI; Ally Brown a hit and an RBI; and Isabelle Terry a hit and three RBIs.
Layke Sims took the loss for Cadillac, allowing four earned runs on two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings of work.
At the plate, Ashlyn Lundquist had a hit; Sims a hit; and Brooklyn Hoffert two hits.
Cadillac is at the Coleman Invitational on Saturday.
LAKEVIEW — Pine River picked up a pair of non-league wins, beating Lakeview 15-5 and 15-6.
“Hitting is contagious,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “Amanda Hill, Laney Sparks and the bottom of our lineup really ripped the ball.”
Hill got the win in the opener, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Hill had four hits, including a double, triple and three RBIs; Laney Sparks three hits and an RBI; Madison Smith two hits and two RBIs; Karly Snyder two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; and Alayna Nichols two hits.
Sadler Mumby got the win in game two, allowing five hits and five walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Hill had four hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Madi Sparks two hits and three RBIs; Laney Sparks three hits and two RBIs; Vivian Maddox a hit and an RBI; and Nichols a triple and an RBI.
Pine River hosts Roscommon today.
MCBAIN — McBain split a pair of games with Glen Lake in non-league play. The Lakers won the opener 14-11 and the Ramblers won the nightcap 13-3.
Caitlin Butzin took the loss in the opener despite striking out 13 batters.
At the plate, Butzin had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs and Kayda Cotter two hits, including a double.
“We couldn’t recover after a bad defensive inning,” McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said. “We came back ready to play in the second. We scored first and kept our errors to a minimum.
“I am very proud of the comeback we had after the first game.”
Brekken Cotter picked up the win, striking out three.
At the plate, Butzin had three hits, including a double while Cotter had two hits, including a double. Brianna Platz added two hits.
EVART — Evart split a pair of non-league games with Ogemaw Heights as the Falcons won the opener 5-3 and the Wildcats took game two 3-1.
Kylynn Thompson took the loss in the opener, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Skylar Baumgardner had an RBI; Addy Gray a hit; Thompson a hit; Katelyn Gostlin a hit; Ally Theunick a hit and an RBI; Katelynn Duncan a hit and an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker a hit.
Gray got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Baumgardner had a hit; Theunick a hit; Gostlin two hits and two RBIs; Veronica Lofquist a hit; Kayanne Tiedt three hits and an RBI; and Decker a hit.
SUTTONS BAY — Marion took two non-conference games from Suttons Bay, 16-0 and 14-3.
Georgia Meyer got the win in game one, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Meyer had a two-run home run, a double and three RBIs; Harley Bear a double, two and and two RBIs; Bonnie Kiger two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Malley Raymond three hits and two RBIs; Ella Wilson two hits, including a double; Jacelyn Moggo two hits; McKayla Cruson two hits; Delaney Lloyd a hit and an RBI; Maddie Sutten a hit and an RBI; and Ellie Pearson a hit.
Meyer got the win in game two while Bear finished in relief.
At the plate, Moggo had a homer, sac fly and four RBIs; Bear three hits, including two doubles, and RBI; Raymond a triple; Taylor Kruse a double and an RBI; Cruson a double and an RBI; Mara Jolly a double and an RBI; Pearson two hits; Lloyd a hit; and Wilson a hit.
Marion hosts McBain on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.