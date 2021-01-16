BATTLE CREEK — The opportunities were there.
And while they didn't always fall their way, they left the floor feeling pretty good about themselves.
Mesick saw its post-season run come to an end with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-19 loss to Battle Creek St. Philip in an MHSAA Division 4 volleyball state semifinal Friday afternoon at Kellogg Arena.
The loss ends the Bulldogs' season at 24-3 overall while the Tigers (22-13) will face Oakland Christian in today's state title match.
Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin was proud of the effort her team put forth on the state's biggest stage.
"I don't feel like they should hang their heads on that performance," she said. "That was a good match.
"We felt like we were competitive, we stayed in it and I felt like we represented ourselves pretty well."
The Bulldogs stayed with St. Phil through the first part of set one. The Tigers led 10-8 early and then 13-10 after an error. St. Phil put on a quick 7-0 run after that, though, and led 20-10 before Mesick's Kelsey Quiggin recorded a kill to stop the momentum and make it 20-11.
A Grace Quiggin kill made it 20-12 but St. Phil scored five of the next six points to secure the first set.
"They have some good hitters and it keeps coming at you," Stacy Quiggin said. "You have to be mentally prepared. They were hitting long and hard and so we had to adjust our back row a little bit.
"We made that adjustment in the second set and it seemed to make a difference."
Mesick's golden opportunity came in the second set. Tied at 14-all after a kill by Trinity Harris and 19-19 on an error by the Tigers, St. Phil score three straight for a 22-19 lead. A Tigers' error made it 22-20 but they then ran off three straight points on kills to secure a 2-0 lead.
"It just felt like a couple of inches here or there would have been a point for us," Quiggin said. "When it's 25-20, you're right there."
The third set was tied at 12-all but it was St. Phil that took command from there to score the win and a spot in the state finals.
Grace Quiggin paced the Bulldogs with four kills, an ace and eight digs while Harris had four kills and eight digs. Quiggin had three kills, an assist, eight digs and two blocks while Lexy Abraham added a kill and 13 assists.
Shannyn Spencer had a kill; Maggie Shermak six digs; Kaylee O'Neill 19 digs; Kaylee Carson a dig; Grace Hawk a kill and five digs; and Emma Shermak a dig.
To finish their season in the Final Four meant a lot, Quiggin said.
"It meant a lot to these girls, the school, community and the program," she said. "Just to prove we belong there and to compete.
"It's been a long season but it's great to be able to finish it the way we did. We were able to show everyone what we can do with a little bit of faith, determination and hard work."
Mesick loses five seniors in Harris, O'Neill, Maranda Keillor, Maggie Shermak and Grace Quiggin.
"These seniors have done quite a bit," Stacy Quiggin said. "Grace has been on varsity for four years, Kaylee came up as a freshman after a month and Trinity has been on varsity for three years.
"Those three core of the five have been with a me for a long time, played huge roles on our team and are going to be tough shoes to fill. We do have seven girls returning from this team. We can continue to build and be competitive with them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.