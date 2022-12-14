MESICK -- Mesick broke open a close game in the second quarter against visiting West Michigan D League foe Bear Lake, ultimately outscoring the visitors 46-7 in the middle quarter en route to a 67-29 victory.
"It was a good team effort," said Bulldog coach Nate Hall.
"We had balanced scoring tonight and did a good job positioning ourselves for rebounds and setting the pace for the game. We focused on setting the pace of the game going into it and our guards Ashtyn (Simerson) and Joe (O'Neill) really pushed it for us."
Carter Simmer led the scoring charts with 17 while Simerson hit for 16 and O'Neill for 14. Tyler Hall also tallied 13 and Diego Ham scored seven with 10 boards.
Mesick (2-1, 2-0) is home Thursday against league foe Manistee Catholic.
