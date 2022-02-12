MESICK — Mesick set the table for its biggest week of the season as it beat Manistee Catholic 64-18 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
"We've got Mason County Eastern, Walkerville and Buckley next week," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "We're ramping up for that.
"We just want to make sure we keep moving in the right direction."
Mesick led 15-0 after the first quarter and 37-3 at halftime.
Conner Simmer paced the Bulldogs with 14 points while Tyler Sexton Had 12. Jacob McCree had seven points and 11 rebounds while Logan Wienclaw added seven points.
Mesick (14-0 overall, 13-0 WMD) is at Mason County Eastern on Wednesday.
