MESICK — Mesick got off to a fast start and cruised to a 78-24 win over Pentwater in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
“Overall, this was our best 32 minutes of the season,” Mesick coach Kyle Duby said.
“We’ve definitely had spurts offensively and defensively but we put it all together tonight.”
The Bulldogs led 27-7 after the first quarter and 49-13 at halftime.
Carter Simmer paced Mesick with 20 points while Logan Wienclaw had 13.
Conner Simmer scored 11 while Ashton Simerson had nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
The Bulldogs (9-0 overall, 8-0 WMD) host Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday.
BIG RAPIDS — The Marion Eagles earned their second victory of the season, defeating Big Rapids Crossroads Academy 75-54 in a West Michigan D Conference contest.
The Eagles led throughout, taking a 23-11 after one quarter before going up 46-23 at halftime.
Marion was able to sustain its double-digit lead, going up 57-33 heading into the final quarter.
Braden Prielipp led Marion with 22 points and four rebounds.
Aadin Yowell had 16 points, six rebounds, and seven steals while Gavin Prielipp added 14 points, eight rebounds, and six steals.
Cole Meyer also contributed with 12 points.
“Aadin, Braden, and Gavin played a nice offensive game,” Marion head coach Dan Michell said.
Marion (2-4 overall) is at Brethren on Monday.
