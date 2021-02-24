TRAVERSE CITY -- The Mesick girls traveled north to Grand Traverse Academy and put up a tough battle in a 64-54 defeat.
"The girls played hard; I'm happy with their effort," said Bulldog coach Dave Feriend. "Grant Traverse hit eight 3-pointers and when we moved outside to defend the perimeter in the second half they worked the ball inside to their big girl. Give them credit for playing a smart game."
Jillian Hillier paced Mesick with 15 points and grabbed seven boards. Kaylee O'Neill canned 14 with nine rebounds and four steals and Lexy Abraham tallied 12. Feriend also noted the physical inside play of Emma Blach (6) and Gracie Quiggin (5) who combined for 11 points in spite of facing a size disadvantage and the coach commended Mattie Akom for battling hard under the boards.
Mesick (1-4) is home Thursday against Pentwater.
