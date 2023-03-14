TRAVERSE CITY — The magical run came up one shot short.
Mesick saw its season come to an end with a heartbreakingly close loss to Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 56-55, in a Division 4 boys basketball regional contest Monday at Traverse City West High School.
Bulldog senior Ashtyn Simerson buried a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining to cut the deficit to just one point but the Eagles were able to hang on for the victory.
“We just ran out of time on the magical season,” Mesick coach Nate Hall said.
Mesick, which finishes the season at 19-6, put quite the scare into an Eagles’ (20-3) team that made it to the state semifinals last season and returned most of its lineup intact.
The Bulldogs did it defensively, too, which made Hall even more proud of his team.
“Defensively, we knew that Barnowski and Bramer and were big scorers,” he said. “We figured if we could limit one of them and control the defensive paint, we had a chance.
“They just did a great job of running Barnowski off multiple screens and he’s a lefty which makes it even more difficult.”
That said, Mesick hung around all night.
St. Mary led 19-13 after the first quarter and 30-23 at halftime. It was 48-43 going into the fourth quarter.
“Our kids never gave up,” Hall said. “This group of kids — seven seniors and three juniors — really made a commitment to be present back at the start of the year.
“In our last seven games, we really bonded together on the defensive end. The buy-in defensively from an offense-driven team was great. We brought the community, the players and everyone together.”
Simerson had a big night for Mesick with 31 points while Carter Simmer and Joe O’Neill each scored seven.
Dylan Barnowski paced St. Mary with 24 points and Luke Bramer scored 10.
The Eagles advance to face Frankfort in a regional title game Wednesday. The Panthers beat Gaylord St. Mary 52-47 to advance.
